‘Takes the pressure off!’ Man shares ‘amazing way’ he makes up to £4,000 extra each month

A man has been able to make up to £4,000 each month which has helped take some “unnecessary pressure off” himself and his partner. As energy bills are set to rise again, getting some extra cash each month could be vital for some families on low incomes who are feeling the squeeze.

Edward Bowie spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk on how he was able to use Airtasker to get this extra income, and earn so much each month.

Airtasker is an online and mobile marketplace enabling users to outsource everyday tasks.

Users describe the task and indicate a budget, and the community members then bid to complete the task.

Edward has been using Airtasker since July 2022 as a side hustle to make extra income on top of his day job as a Currency Day Trader.

