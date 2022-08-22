Targaryen family tree: Who is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne?

Aegon was the eldest son of Rhaenyra and her uncle Daemon with the couple having a total of four children together Aegon, Viserys Targaryen, and Visenya Targaryen.

Although Rhaenyra never ruled, she was mother to both King Aegon III and also to King Viserys II, who succeeded his brother.

Rhaenyra also had an eventful life and a whole brood of children before her untimely death as she fought for a throne she felt had been usurped by Alicent.

Given House of the Dragon is right at the beginning of this story, there could be some time to go before we get to this point.

