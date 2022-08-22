Frenchman Adrian Mannarino edged out Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3) to move into the second round of the Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest Tennis Complex on Monday evening.
Winston-Salem ATP 250, other first-round results (Wake Forest Tennis Complex, hard, USD 823.420, most recent results first):
- Fabio Fognini vs. Dusan Lajovic
- Michail Pervolarakis vs. Kyle Edmund
- Dominic Thiem vs. J.J. Wolf: monday
- Mikael Ymer vs. Federico Coria: monday
- Steve Johnson beat Emilio Nava (Q): 6-3, 6-2
- Chun-Hsin Tseng beat Marton Fucsovics (LL): 6-1, 1-6, 6-3
- Alejandro Tabilo beat Shintaro Mochizuki (LL): 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
- Tallon Griekspoor (LL) beat Taro Daniel (LL): 7-6 (3), 6-3
- James Duckworth beat Thanasi Kokkinakis: 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5)
- Peter Gojowczyk beat Jiri Lehecka: 6-4, 6-3
- John Millman beat Hugo Gaston: 6-2, 6-3
- Laslo Djere beat David Goffin: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
- Thiago Monteiro beat Denis Kudla: 7-6 (1), 7-5
- SoonWoo Kwon beat Daniel Altmaier: 6-1, 6-4
- Richard Gasquet beat Kamil Majchrzak: 6-7 (5), 6-2, 1-0 ret.
