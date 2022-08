Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the top seed, won against American lucky loser Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-3, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Tennis in the Land at Cleveland’s iconic Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank on Tuesday night.

Krejcikova, ranked No 23, will face American Bernarda Pera next.

Cleveland WTA 250, other first-round results (Cleveland’s iconic Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank, hard, USD 251.750, most recent results first):