The “A League Of Their Own” Cast Shared Their Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Memories, And I’m Obsessed

A League of Their Own hit Prime Video last week, and it really is everything I could’ve asked for and more!
And in honor of the show’s release, we invited the cast — Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado — to sit down with BuzzFeed and play a game of Who’s Who!
Lemme be the first to say they’re just as delightfully funny behind the scenes as they are on the show.
We learned that Roberta and D’Arcy can both do SPOT-ON impressions of Abbi.
And we learned that Chanté is a pro when it comes to navigating craft services.
We even learned that no one can get through a scene without Kate Berlant making them burst out laughing.
And be sure to go watch A League of Their Own, which is streaming on Prime Video now!
