The Beatles Yellow Submarine exhibition launches in Cumbria – cumbriacrack.com

Yellow Submarine Bill Morrisons Odyssey Through Pepperland © 2022 Subafilms Lts. A Yellow Submarine™

A Cumbrian museum is set to host a Beatles-themed exhibition this September.

Windermere Jetty Museum will be hosting the Lakes Lakes International Comic Art Festival’s feature exhibition, Yellow Submarine – Bill Morrison’s Odyssey Through Pepperland from September 23 to January 2.

The showcase will feature sketches, preparatory work and some rare examples of The Beatles in comics.

Comic book artist Bill Morrison was commissioned in 2018 by Titan Comics to mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles film, Yellow Submarine, through the production of a graphic novel celebrating and retelling the story.

Morrison has also worked with The Simpsons creator Matt Groening as an illustrator and writer for The Simpsons and its associated comics, as Art Director of Futurama, and Executive Editor of Mad magazine.

Rhian Harris Chief Executive, Lakeland Arts: “We are so excited to be part of Lakes International Comic Arts Festival and to be launching the Yellow Submarine graphic novel exhibition at Windermere Jetty Museum. For fans of The Beatles’ film or 60s retro design this will be a real treat. During the main festival our site will be a hub of comic related events and the place for families with Little LICAF taking over our Boat Wharf.”

The exhibition is free with admission to Windermere Jetty Museum.