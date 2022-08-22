The best LC10 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

With Season 4 winding down in Call of Duty: Warzone, it’s time to look at some of the game’s most underrated weapons. While players can shake up the meta in their own way by using these weapons, they can also prepare for a possible weapon balancing change. For example, if Raven Software buffs an underrated weapon that players have used before, they gain a competitive advantage over those that haven’t before. Conversely, if the developers nerf a meta weapon, then another one has to take its place. One weapon that could be in line for more use in Warzone Season 5 is the LC10, which has a terrific sniper support loadout.

The LC10 originates from Black Ops Cold War and was once one of the best submachine guns in Warzone. However, through a series of nerfs and Warzone changes, the LC10 has fallen out of favor with the player base. According to the website WZRanked, which tracks loadouts and weapon usage, the LC10 has a pick rate of 0.26 in Season 4 Reloaded. That’s certainly low, but one Warzone content creator has pegged the LC10 as a “slept on” sniper support weapon. Sniper support simply means that a weapon makes a solid secondary choice to a primary sniper rifle.

To see the full loadout for the LC10 in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, keep reading below.

Best LC10 loadout in Warzone

Metaphor, a popular Warzone creator, recently published a new video going over why and how the LC10 can be a top option in Season 4 Reloaded. The creator goes over the LC10’s best loadout and explains that while it’s not the best choice in Warzone, it can still excel as a secondary weapon.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.9″ Task Force

13.9″ Task Force Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: 45 Round

Metaphor’s LC10 loadout is perfect for any map in Warzone, but it truly excels on a smaller map like Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island. Damage range and mobility are two stats mainly increased with this loadout — both are vital to ensuring the LC10 can compete with the current meta weapons in Warzone.