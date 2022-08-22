Universal Credit: When you can expect the second cost of living payment of £324 from DWP

The cost of living crisis is placing people under immense financial pressure as energy bills skyrocket and the price of petrol and the food shop have also increased.
Many Britons received their first cost of living support payment in July, with the second cost of living support payment due to land in people’s bank accounts this autumn.
However, not everyone will receive it at the same time and it will depend on which benefits people are claiming.
Britons who claim tax credits will receive the money later in order to avoid duplicate payments.
However, not everyone who claims Universal Credit will receive these cost of living support payments from the DWP.
One claimant said they would miss out on the payment due to their wages being paid on a four-weekly basis rather than per calendar month.
In response the DWP said: “The vast majority of existing recipients of Universal Credit will qualify for a cost of living payment but inevitably a small number will be ineligible on the qualification dates because of a change of income, earnings or other circumstance.
“Earnings patterns can vary substantially and it would be impossible to choose qualifying dates that work for every single person on Universal Credit, however, autumn’s second qualifying date reduces the risk that those with non-monthly pay periods that were ineligible for the first payment, miss out altogether.”
In the meantime, people may be able to claim 30 Universal Credit freebies such as:
- Reduced council tax bills
- Capped water bills
- Half price bus
- Discounted rail fares
- Free or discounted gym membership
- Help with new job costs
- Warm Home Discount Scheme of £140 off fuel bills
- £25 in Cold Weather Payments
- Free or cheap broadband from TalkTalk, Virgin Media and BT
- Cheap BT phone calls
- Free prescriptions for people with zero income or those on a low income
- Free dental treatment
- Eye tests and discounted glasses
- Free school transport
- Free school meals
- Discounted childcare costs
- £150 towards school uniforms – dependent on the local authority
- £1,200 free cash as part of the Government’s Help to Save scheme
- Food vouchers for kids as part of the Healthy Start scheme
- Maternity grant up to £1,000
- Disabled Facilities Grant (up to £30,000) to make changes to a home
- Homeowners can apply for up to £10,000 to pay for a boiler
- Homeowners can get help to pay for double glazing as part of the Green Homes Scheme
- Up to £300 in Winter Fuel Payments
- Free wigs or fabric support provided by the NHS
- Free health travel costs
- Help with housing costs
- Help with funeral costs
- Bereavement support payments
- Reduced court fees.
People can go visit GOV.UK to find out more on which benefits they could claim.
