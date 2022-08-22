Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs Villains event challenges and rewards

One thing that makes Call of Duty Warzone one of the best battle royale games out there is the fact that there’s always a new in-game event to look forward to. When Warzone Season 5 drops, players will be plunged into the Heroes vs Villains event – a community experience that will pit the good against the bad and offer some fantastic rewards. Like the sound of that? Well, here’s everything you need to know about all the Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs Villains event challenges and what you get for completing them.

But, before we dive into the Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs Villains even challenges and rewards… What do you even need to do during this event? Well, from what we know so far thanks to the Call of Duty Blog, players are going to need to treat this a little like Kill Confirmed. Throughout the duration of the event, players can collect Villain or Hero tokens in-game by eliminating enemies and looting. Once you have enough, you can use them to get discounts from specialised Faction Bundles at Buy Stations across the map.

We don’t know what these bundles are going to get you just yet, but we have a funny feeling you’re going to need to have the best Warzone guns to hand if you want to succeed here. Especially when you consider the fact that you’re going to need to be running out in the open collecting tokens.

Still, there are some exciting rewards up for grabs here. So, without further ado, here’s what we know about this event and what you can get from it.

Warzone Heroes vs Villains event challenges and rewards

At the moment, we don’t actually know the specifics of the challenges that players will be able to complete during the Heroes vs Villains event coming to Warzone in Season 5. However, we do know a little bit about the rewards that will be available.

On top of either a Hero Weapon Blueprint or a Villain Weapon Blueprint, depending on which side is victorious in the event, players will be able to earn the following items in-game: One vs One calling card, Hero or Villain weapon charm, Conflict Spike melee weapon blueprint, and Time Duality watch.

This isn’t the extent of what players can expect to see from the Hero vs Villains event, but we’ll need to wait for more information. For now, though, why not check out the latest on the state of the Warzone meta ahead of any balancing changes and our selection of the best Warzone loadouts out there right now.