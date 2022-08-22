Warzone Season 5 release time – when is the Last Stand update?

It’s looking like the final seasonal update for Call of Duty Warzone ahead of the highly anticipated Warzone 2 release date is upon us with Season 5 – subtitled Last Stand. Raven Software’s final seasonal update for what is widely regarded as one of the best battle royale games out there is going to bring back famous villains from the franchise’s past alongside a new Heroes vs Villains event, some new weapons, and a whole host of balancing changes – as per usual. If you want to know when this all happens, though, we have the latest on the Warzone Season 5 release time below. You’ll be pleased to know that it doesn’t look like anything is changing.

What does this mean? Well, it means that Raven Software is releasing this Warzone update with the same schedule as usual. So, we know exactly when this update is going to drop and how long we need to wait to start playing.

If you’re a Call of Duty Vanguard faithful, you’re going to need to download and install the Season 5 update 24 hours before the release of the Season 5 update for Warzone – and all the content itself is released.

However, if you’re not, then you only need to worry about the following.The Warzone Season 5 update release time is 09:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 17:00 BST on August 24, 2022. We don’t know how big this update is going to be, but there’s a lot of content coming so it’s worth making sure you have some free storage space available for it.

Warzone’s Last Stand update is going to introduce Operation Last Call, a limited-time mode that’s bringing Search and Destroy objectives to the larger battle royale lobbies Warzone is known for. This will be a major part of the aforementioned Heroes vs Villains event, another limited-time experience that players should be able to take part in to complete challenges and earn rewards.

In addition to this, players can expect to see a lighting change on Caldera – which the Call of Duty Blog has described as “a warm and lush sunset” that casts a “vibrant hue over the map”. Peak is also getting a volcanic POI change, as per the season’s theming. Expect to see molten lava running down the mountainside in and around this POI for the duration of Season 5.

On top of all this, there’s going to be some new equipment for players to make use of while they’re adjusting to the new Warzone meta. The Warzone Season 5 Supply Box UAV is going to help players find unopened supply crates around them and the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade will, as you can imagine, increase your melee damage, lunge distance, and stun power for a limited time. This does have some side-effects, though, and players will find that enemy stuns and flashes are stronger and they become louder. So… It’s a bit of a balancing act, but something that could add a new dynamic to this battle royale – at the very least a novelty, of sorts.

We know that Warzone Season 5 players can look forward to an Umbrella Academy skins collab, for some reason, but there’s actually quite a lot of interesting content and new features coming in the Last Stand update. We can also imagine the new weapons are going to fit nicely in some of the best Warzone loadouts post-update – especially the EX-1.