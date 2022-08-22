What You Need To Know About Tim Burton’s Latest Netflix Series, Wednesday – V Magazine

“Wednesday” is the latest adaptation of the ’60s sitcom, the Addams Family.

Netflix officially dropped the trailer to their new Addams Family-inspired show, Wednesday.

You’s Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams herself, the teenage daughter of Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) Addams. The new series is the latest of many adaptations of the Addams Family, starting in the ’60s as a sitcom.

Wednesday follows the strange and twisted Wednesday Addams as she navigates both high school and her newfound psychic powers. Having been transferred to Nevermore Academy, Wednesday uses her powers to attempt to solve a murder mystery connected to her family.

“Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare, full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I’m going to love it here,” Ortega’s voice-over says in the teaser, which is very dark and gloomy, à la Tim Burton.

The eight-episode series was written and produced by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, though gothic fantasy filmmaker Burton lent his hand as an executive producer for four episodes.

Other member of the cast include Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother, Pugsley, along with Victor Dorobantu, Jamie McShane, George Burcea, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhhom.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the Addams Family film series from the ’90s, will also appear in the Netflix show, taking on a new, unannounced role.

Though the series is yet to receive an exact release date, Netflix has it slated for sometime during the fall.

Watch the official “Wednesday” teaser trailer below: