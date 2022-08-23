17 Actors Who Were Paid Less Than Their Male Costars Even Though They Were More Qualified

2.

Bryce Dallas Howard was paid “so much less” than Chris Pratt for the Jurassic World films. While Pratt was a big draw (having recently starred in the smash hit Guardians of the Galaxy), Howard had starred in more than her share of worldwide blockbusters, like The Village, Spider-Man 3, Terminator: Salvation, and Twilight: Eclipse. She was also a SAG winner who’d been acting since she was a little kid and gone to Tisch.