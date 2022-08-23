‘A Tennis Player Must Take His Example From a Hummingbird’- Rafael Nadal Says Birds Played an Important Part in His Career

Rafael Nadal is counted on the elite list of the greatest players of all time. However, it is not only his on-court performance that the Spaniard is credited for. Apart from his performance, Nadal has also credited something that helps him get to that level of performance. To everyone’s surprise, along with human guidance, the legendary player also credited a specific species of birds for his development.

The Spanish bull has rightly worked hard throughout his career. Nevertheless, it has also been a joint effort of his team that has massively helped Nadal to excel. In his memoir ‘Rafa: My Story’, the Spaniard detailed how hummingbirds played a pivotal role in his development.

Rafael Nadal relives the teaching by his physical trainer

Tennis is largely counted as one of the most physically demanding sports. Describing it further, Nadal, in his memoir, said, “Tennis is an intermittent game, requiring the body to sustain an on-off explosiveness, sprinting and braking, over a long period of time.”

Talking about a player’s coaching staff, the only ones that often come to light are his on-court coaches. However, the ones that are often left out are the players’ physical trainer. In Nadal’s case, it has been Joan Forcades. Having been with Nadal since the beginning, Forcades has been the man who has helped Nadal be on peak physical condition despite all his injuries.

Recalling the words of Forcades, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said, “Forcades says a tennis player must take his example from the hummingbird, the only animal that combines endless stamina with high speed, able to manage up to eighty wing flaps per second over a period of four hours.”

Working with Nadal since his formative years, Forcades has built the Spaniard’s physique as per the requirement for tennis. In simpler words, Forcades has built Nadal’s physique, similar to that of a hummingbird. Recalling his early days with Forcades, Nadal said, “Forcades would feed me the theory in our frequent drives together from my home to a gym he had on the coast.”

Applying Forcades’ theory to life, Nadal today stands as one of the fittest athletes in tennis. Even at 36, the former World No.1 stands tall against the young generation. Winning two majors this season, Nadal is currently in New York eyeing a record 23rd Grand Slam of his remarkable career.