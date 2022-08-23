‘Alarm bells ringing’ Italy stages dramatic Russia intervention in 10-YEAR war warning

“I don’t want sanctions to fuel the war.

“I hope they are reflecting on it in Brussels.”

Reporting Mr Salvini’s comments, La Repubblica’s correspondent Antonello Guerrera said: “Alarm bells ringing from Italy to the West…”

It comes as Europe is expected to face fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system bringing oil from Kazakhstan through Russia that was reported by the pipeline operator on Monday, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas supplies.

CPC, which handles about 1 percent of global oil and whose largest shareholder is Russian pipeline firm Transneft, said exports from two of its three mooring points at a Black Sea terminal had been suspended, confirming a Reuters report.

The West accuses Russia of restricting energy supplies to boost prices in retaliation for sanctions imposed after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a special military operation. Russia denies this, blaming Western sanctions themselves and various technical problems.

