Annual Pets on Parade fundraiser coming back for pet parents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 2022 Pets on Parade has been announced with several opportunities to raise money and win prizes.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society, the annual Pets on Parade 5k run and one-mile fun walk will be taking place on Saturday, September 17 at Riverside Park-Shelter 1.

The release specified that registration for the 5k will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9:15 a.m. Registration for the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sign up is also available here.

After the run and walk have concluded, music, free food, kids’ area-face painting, games, cotton candy, silent auction, vendor tables, and pet contests will be available for attendees to enjoy. Available items for the auction include pet items and baskets, car care packages, hotel packages, restaurant packages, handmade items, themed baskets, and more.

A pledge packet can be picked up by participants at the Siouxland Humane Society. The release indicated that participants are encouraged to pick up these packages.

Prizes will be awarded based on how many donations everyone receives. Prizes include t-shirts, goodie bags, sling backpacks, and a 30-ounce stainless steel vacuum tumbler. Grand prizes include a $100 gift card. The 10 individuals who raise the most money will receive a Catering Trey coupon which is good for a 1 small catering tray of their choice.

Individual participants need to raise a minimum of $30 to qualify. “Dog Packs” or team participants must raise a minimum of $300 to qualify. Each member of a team that returns an envelope will receive individual prizes at each level. The winning “Dog Pack” will receive a free pizza party.

Pet contests are free and there will be prizes for each one. The release specified that pets must be friendly, leashed, and current on vaccinations.

For additional information call the Siouxland Humane Society at 712-252-2614, extension 16.