Armenian Genealogy Conference announces preliminary agenda

YEREVAN— The Armenian Genealogy Conference has announced the preliminary agenda for its fifth conference to be held, for the first time, in Armenia on September 23-25. The conference is cosponsored by the Hamazkayin Cultural Association and the American University of Armenia (AUA).

Recently added to the list of speakers at the conference is Dr. Tigran Matosyan, holder of a Kandidatskaya degree in history from the Armenian National Academy of Sciences for his comparative study of the Armenian Genocide and Holocaust. He has been teaching at AUA since 2015. Dr. Matosyan’s current research interests are in the realm of social and cultural phenomena in the history of Armenia. His presentation will lay out the patterns of Armenian children’s names given by their parents in the city of Van at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century.

The preliminary conference agenda includes a welcome reception, along with presentations and multiple workshops on individual research questions throughout the weekend.

Other presenters include Dr. Haroutune Armenian on “The Armenian parish microfilm collection of the Latter-Day Saints Family History Library;” Dr. Rafael Abrahamyan on “The genealogy of Artsakh: Sources, methodology and the history of its study;” Dr. Sonya Mirzoyan on “The Armenian National Archives as a resource for genealogical research;” George Aghjayan on “Ottoman population registers and their usage and value in Armenian genealogical research” and “DNA testing as an important resource in Armenian genealogical research;” Dr. Hayk Hakobyan on “The role of lithographs and memoirs in the field of Armenian genealogical studies;” Dr. Panov Dmitri Arkadievich on “Survey of Armenian genealogical research sources available in Russian archives;” and Andranik Nahapetyan on “Genealogy and origins of Simon Vratsian and resources available for researching Nor Nakhichevan (Crimean) Armenian genealogies.”

More information is available on the conference website, where individuals can also register to attend.

Conference Agenda (subject to change)

Day 1: Friday, September 23, 2022

5:30 p.m. Welcome Reception

Details Forthcoming

Day 2: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Room 106 PAB, Manoogian Hall

Paramaz Avedisian Building

American University of Armenia

9:30-9:45: Registration

9:45-10:00: Welcome – Opening Remarks

10:00-10:45: Presentation – Dr. Haroutune Armenian – The Armenian parish microfilm collection of the Latter-day Saints Family History Library

11:00-11:45: Presentation – Dr. Rafael Abrahamyan – The genealogy of Artsakh: sources, methodology and the history of its study

11:45-12:15: Coffee break

12:30-13:15: Presentation – Dr. Sonya Mirzoyan – The Armenian National Archives as a resource for genealogical research

13:30-14:30: Lunch break – Participants on own, AUA Cafeteria

14:30-15:15: Presentation – Dr. Hayk Hakobyan – The role of lithographs and memoirs in the field of Armenian genealogical studies

15:30-16:15: Presentation – George Aghjayan – Ottoman population registers and their usage and value in Armenian genealogical research

16:30-17:15: Panel – Workshop for individualized research questions

Day 3: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Room 106 PAB, Manoogian Hall

Paramaz Avedisian Building

American University of Armenia

9:30-10:15: Presentation – Dr. Panov Dmitri Arkadievich – Survey of the Armenian genealogical research sources available in the Russian archives

10:30-11:15: Presentation – Dr. Tigran Matosyan – Patterns of giving names to children by Armenian parents in the city of Van at the end of 19th and beginning of the 20th century

11:15-11:45: Coffee break

12:00-12:45: Presentation – Andranik Nahapetyan – Genealogy and origins of Simon Vratsian and the resources available for researching Nor Nakhichevan (Crimean) Armenian genealogies

12:45-13:30: Lunch break – Participants on own, AUA Cafeteria

13:30-14:15: Presentation – George Aghjayan – DNA testing as an important resource in Armenian genealogical research

14:30-15:15: Panel – Workshop for individualized research questions

15:15-16:00: Closing