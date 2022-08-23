Atlas Fallen Is A “Super-Powered” Action-RPG From The Creators Of The Surge

The Surge developer Deck13 is back with another action-RPG, but it’s ditching futuristic science-fiction for a return to fantasy with Atlas Fallen. We hope you like sand, because there’s going to be a whole lot of it.

Set in a “timeless land” filled with sand and featuring shapeshifting weapons, Atlas Fallen sees our hero working to “liberate mankind from the oppression of the gods.” Deck13 and Focus Entertainment say the game will use a “semi-open” world, and you’ll have access to sand attacks, which should offer a nice twist on action-RPG combat. You’ll also be able to make a custom playstyle by taking the “essence” of enemies, which sounds a bit like The Surge’s system for stealing weapons from bosses via specific attacks.

The trailer paints a grim picture of a world nearly destroyed by the gods, who tossed humanity aside and shattered the landscape. As the camera zooms out, we can see a giant monolithic structure that seems to be floating just above the surface like an Arrival spaceship.

What was once destroyed can be repaired, however, as we then see a masked figure use some sort of magic to fully repair a collapsed bridge. The trailer transitions to gameplay near the end, showing a sand-gliding mechanic for quickly moving across open spaces, as well as battles against enormous monsters.

Atlas Fallen is scheduled to release in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.