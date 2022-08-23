Aubrey O’Day Responded After Being Accused Of Photoshopping Her Instagram Photos

Aubrey O’Day is being called out for photoshopping her Instagram photos — and she’s not letting it slide.
It all started when a TikTok user created a compilation of photos from Aubrey’s stay in Bali and pointed out how they had been edited.
And it wasn’t even about Aubrey editing her body or face. It appeared that she’d been straight up editing herself into photos taken by other influencers.
After watching the TikTok, Audrey clapped back — and she didn’t exactly deny everything.
She took to Instagram to share a photoshopped image “visiting” heaven and giving Jesus a hug, joking that she had taken the “PJ to Heaven in the last 24.”
“Not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7,” Aubrey wrote, adding, “If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the fuck is going to happen.”
Aubrey went on to say she doesn’t have a team of people helping her and while vacationing alone, she does “everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting.”
She added that the weather isn’t always perfect and the areas she shares photos from are “places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to,” implying that it’s not always easy to get the best photo.
In a conversation shared on her Instagram story, she added that “a pic of me drenched with pit stains after hiked for 2 hours to a location just doesn’t excite me visually.”
“Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me,” Aubrey concluded in her post.
She also had some choice words for the TikTok user (some of which I don’t even want to post here), but ultimately told them “you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gift.”
And while in the end, Aubrey didn’t quite deny photoshopping her pics, it seems like she did it because she didn’t want her whole trip to be dedicated to trying to capture the perfect aesthetic photo in the moment.
Honestly, it kind of makes sense — I think she just needs to be upfront that they’re not real photos and make sure she’s allowed to edit the photos she’s using!
Source link