Back in business: IM ties twice in tennis opener

ISHPEMING — The Iron Mountain girls varsity tennis team kicked off its fall 2022 season by taking on, not one, but two opponents last Thursday.

The Mountaineers traveled to Ishpeming for their first match of the season, taking on both host Ishpeming and Westwood. They left with a pair of 4-4 ties after all was said and done.

Against Ishpeming, it was a tail of two halves for the Mountaineers, who swept all four singles matches with wins by Callie Bianco, Aziza Burgoon, Natalia Brown and Rediet Husing, and lost all four doubles matches.

Singles also seemed to be Iron Mountain’s strength versus Westwood, with the Mountaineers winning three singles matches and one doubles.

“Overall, it was a good first day for our team,” said Mountaineers coach Marcus Celello. “After the success we had last season, and with us returning the majority of our team, we know there are high expectations for us.

“While we do have a strong core of senior, veteran leaders, we also have many new players,” the coach added. “I was pleased with how our veterans and newcomers played today. Rediet Husing is making the transition to playing singles this season and she hit the ground running, playing great in both of her matches. We know what we have to work on, and I’m excited to see our team continue to learn and improve throughout the season.”

Report compiled by Dennis Mansfield, sports editor.