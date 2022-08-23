Baseball Welcomes Three Transfers – Penn State University Athletics

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State baseball team, led by head coach Rob Cooper , has added three transfers to its roster ahead of Fall 2022 practice. The transfers include two infielders and a pitcher.



The Nittany Lions won 26 games in 2022. Penn State made its first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012, earning a 5-2 win over No. 3 seed Iowa.



Penn State won Big Ten series against Purdue, Minnesota and Michigan State, sweeping the Spartans. The Nittany Lions also earned a win in each series against Rutgers, No. 23 Maryland, Northwestern and Ohio State.



The Nittany Lions return 32 members from the 2022 squad. Including transfers, Penn State welcomes 11 newcomers.



At the plate, All-Big Ten second-team selection Josh Spiegel returns after leading the Nittany Lions with 17 doubles to go with 10 homers, 43 RBI and a .300 average. Jay Harry batted .333 with 71 hits, 40 runs and 26 RBI in 2022.



On the mound, Penn State set a program record with 503 strikeouts as six members of the pitching staff recorded at least 40 strikeouts. Travis Luensmann led the squad with 78 strikeouts in 67.2 innings. Jordan Morales tallied 60 strikeouts in 42 innings, while Jaden Henline collected 56 strikeouts.



Thomas Bramley

Grad. | IF/C | L/R | 5-10/180 | Elizabethtown, Pa. | Lower Dauphin/Mount St. Mary’s



BEFORE PSU (Mount St. Mary’s)

Played in 124 games, making 112 starts, at Mount St. Mary’s…Split time between catcher and third base…Had a career .285 average with 109 hits, including 16 doubles, two triples and 20 homers…Drove in 76 runs and scored 77 while maintaining a .495 slugging percentage and a .424 on-base percentage…As a senior in 2022, led the Mountaineers with 11 homers to go with a .307 average and 38 RBI…Tallied 54 hits, four doubles, two triples, 41 runs and four steals in 2022…Ranked fifth in the NEC with 41 walks…Recorded 15 multi-hit games and 11 multi-RBI games as a senior…Played summer league baseball in the New England Collegiate Baseball League with Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, batting .392 with 40 hits, including seven doubles and five homers, 22 RBI and 31 runs in 33 games and was selected for the all-star game.



HIGH SCHOOL

Played at Lower Dauphin High School for head coach Ken Kulina…Batted .500 as a senior with 37 hits, including six doubles, two triples and four homers, 34 RBI and 24 runs. Added seven stolen bases…As a junior, hit .365 with 23 knocks, including 10 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 21 runs…Also played hockey.



PERSONAL

Son of Karen and Harry Bramley…Has a brother, David, and two sisters, Gini and Julie…Sister, Gini, played field hockey at Penn State and with the USA National Team…Sister, Julie, plays tennis at Susquehanna…Father, Harry, played baseball at St. Lawrence… Brother, David, attended Penn State…Graduated from Mount St. Mary’s with a degree in business.



Bobby Marsh

Fr. | 1B/OF | L/L | 6-3/200 | Bellefonte, Pa. | Bellefonte Area/Florida Atlantic



BEFORE PSU (Florida Atlantic)

Was a member of the Florida Atlantic baseball program in Fall 2021…Played summer league baseball with the Elmira Pioneers of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, collecting 41 hits, 25 RBI and 21 runs.



HIGH SCHOOL

Played at Bellefonte Area High School for head coach Jon Clark…Led Bellefonte to District 6 Class AAAA titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021…Earned first team All-League honors in 2021…Batted .333 as a senior with 18 hits, including six doubles, a triple and three homers, 11 RBI and 18 runs in an 18-game season…Hit .415 with 27 hits, including 10 extra-base knocks, 20 RBI and 20 runs as a sophomore…Batted .370 with 27 hits, including seven doubles and seven homers, 29 RBI and 21 runs as a freshman…Rated as the No. 14 first baseman nationally, No. 12 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 3 first baseman in the state in the 2021 class by Perfect Game…Played travel ball for US Elite and Ohio Warhawks.



PERSONAL

Son of Bob and Cindi Marsh…Has two sisters, Madeline and Megan…Mother, Cindi, attended Penn State…Father, Bob, played basketball at Mansfield…Grandfather played basketball at Franklin & Marshall and other grandfather played football at Clemson and baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization…Undecided on a major.



Daniel Ouderkirk

Grad. | P | R/R | 6-9/255 | Penn Laird, Va. | Spotswood/West Virginia



BEFORE PSU (West Virginia)

Pitched in 23 games over the last two seasons at West Virginia…Tallied 38 strikeouts in 25 innings…Made nine appearances in 2022, going 1-0…Recorded 15 strikeouts in eight innings…Did not allow an earned run in six of nine appearances in 2022…Member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll…Pitched in summer league baseball with the Strasburg Express of the Valley Baseball League, striking out 13 batters in eight innings.



HIGH SCHOOL

Played at Spotswood High School for head coach Marcus Davis…As a senior, went 2-2 with a 1.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 42 innings…In 2018 was named a Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American and Atlantic All-Region first team…Garnered Perfect Game Underclassmen Third Team All-America honors in 2017…Ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Virginia and the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in the state by Perfect Game…Played travel ball for the Richmond Braves…Also played basketball at Spotswood.



PERSONAL

Son of Michael and Yelena Ouderkirk…Has one sister, Stephanie…Mother, Yelena, played basketball at Western New Mexico…Sister, Stephanie, plays basketball at James Madison…Uncle, Ryan, swam at Georgia Tech…Graduated from West Virginia with bachelor’s degree in finance and master’s degree in business data analytics…Pursuing graduate certificate in organizational development and consulting skills.

