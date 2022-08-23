Bomb scare: Homes evacuated and cordon in place after unexploded device found on beach





Properties were emptied following the discovery on Walcott Beach in north Norfolk. A cordon is in place after a bomb squad arrived on the scene.

Police were called to Walcott beach, between Mundesley and Happisburgh, shortly before 3pm today. A bomb squad is at the scene, alongside the Coastguard, and a nearby road has also been closed. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Walcott Beach following reports of an unexploded ordinance device. “Police are assisting with a road closure and evacuation of neighbouring properties, alongside the Coastguard.

"A cordon is in place and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team are dealing with the incident." The beach has been cordoned off multiple times in the past after Second World War bombs have been found. The north Norfolk beach was used during the war as a coastal defence. The anti-invasion measures stretched between Bacton and Walcott to form a long linear barrier along the beach.

He said: “We were alerted by a member of the public after the tide revealed the mortar shell. “We called EOD and they performed a controlled explosion. “Homes had been evacuated and we had a safety cordon in place but everything is back to normal now.”