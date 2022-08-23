Coldplay bring a Higher Power at their Wembley finale





Adventure of a Lifetime and Paradise follow suit, Chris Martin’s lyric ‘You make me feel like I’m alive again’ feeling like a massive statement of pure positivity from Coldplay that makes the nightmare of rescheduling tonight’s show from Friday due to train strikes fade into insignificance. Soothing piano on classic The Scientist from their stunning second studio album A Rush of Blood to the Head inspires a huge sing along, the 90,000 strong crowd singing every single word.

Moving to the apex of the plinth reaching the centre of the pitch, the cello intro and majestic violin interspersed with resounding drums reverberate in delightful harmony, with Chris Martin’s graceful command of the stage seemingly effortless. A gentle shift in pace comes with a piano version of Let Somebody Go, the crowd listening thoughtfully in a hushed silence. In My Place is stirring, its central riff powering the pain of Martin’s raw lyricism. Yellow ignites a sea of yellow wristbands held aloft in sheer elation, illuminating the iconic Wembley arc piercing the still summer sky above. Mid song Martin invites the front half of the crowd to turn and face the back half so they can greet each other and say “Hey nice to meet you, look how the stars shine for you” in a heart-warming moment that somehow creates a palpable sense of intimacy on such a huge scale.

Next a beautiful rendition of Louis Armstrong’s introduction to his classic What a Wonderful World follows, accompanied by breathtaking images of nature, as Chris Martin muses on the news across the world and confesses that often he wakes up in the morning and “doesn’t feel very optimistic about the future” before the band break into Human Heart, a song about how what makes us all human makes us strong. Clocks provokes a huge response from the audience, the brilliantly simple piano chords and wooing from Martin sounding as powerful as it did on its release. A drastic change of speed is provided with their emphatic dance anthem Something Just Like This featuring The Chainsmokers. For huge hit A Sky Full Of Stars, Chris Martin suddenly stops, has a team talk with the band and takes to asking the crowd to put their phones away and enjoy the moment, to achieve his and the band’s aim to reach the “apex of these shows tonight2. The whole stadium comply, and the moment is all the better for it.

For the encore, a rare acoustic version of Magic is another special moment, leaving the audience in awe. Surprise guest and British Rap star Stormy is then brought on stage to sing a moving duet of his ballad Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 1. As emotions run high and the opening organ chords of Fix You build into the chorus, Wembley becomes a body of beautiful sound, the poetry of the lyric ‘Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones’ helping fix every soul in some way touched by Coldplay tonight with an utterly unforgettable performance.