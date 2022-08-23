Dallastown, K-D win nonleague matches in girls’ tennis

Schools in York County had nonleague matches in girls’ tennis on Tuesday. Here are the scores:

Girls’ High School Tennis

New Oxford 5, Northern York 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to help them secure the nonleague victory.

Dallastown 5, Trinity 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats received singles victories from Namya Jindal, Catherine Lasher and Kylie Sciuto to help them secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett combined to win the No. 1 match, while teammates Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson won the No. 2 match, both teams winning in straight sets.

Kennard-Dale 4, Solanco 1: At Fawn Grove, the Rams captured the nonleague victory in doubles play, with Hailey Serruto and Hailey Marslett winning the No. 1 match while teammates Jadyn Davidson and Rhylinn Webb won the No. 2 match, both in straight set fashion. In singles, the Rams also received straight set victories from Mackenzie Warner and Katie Hayward.

Carlisle 5, West York 0: At West York, the Bulldogs were unable to secure any victories in the match and dropped the nonleague contest.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.