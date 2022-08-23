Everywhere is a stunning sandbox game with a bit of everything

The Opening Night Live trailer for sandbox game Everywhere really had a bit of everything in it. At first, it looks like a sprawling open-world game, sending players out on a fantasy RPG adventure. Then there are futuristic buggies racing through a desert canyon. Lava bubbles up from a volcanic crater. Players shoot at each other in third-person action.

It’s a lot to take in, and developer Build A Rocket Boy describes it as a “multi-world gaming experience” meant to seamlessly blend “gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery” in a way that “redefines how players connect with one another and the digital world around them.”

Here’s the trailer:

“Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a videogame can be, while still delivering an innovative player-first experience,” said game director Leslie Benzies, who also serves as the chairman of Build A Rocket Boy.

The descriptions of Everywhere leave a lot to the imagination, and it seems like that’s the whole point – a major part of Everywhere seems to be harnessing player creativity, suggesting shared worlds that players help each other create.

Whatever it is, we’ll find out more about it soon. Build A Rocket Boy says Everywhere will be available sometime in 2023, and the official Everywhere site will have more information in the coming months.