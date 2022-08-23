Fentanyl ODs rise to 18 in Yellowstone Co.; at least 47 total in Montana

Fentanyl is suspected of killing 18 people in Yellowstone County so far this year, and the Billings Police Department is putting the city on alert.

Along with the fentanyl deaths, at least 159 other people are suspected to have overdosed on the synthetic opioid, according to a statement released by the department Tuesday.

The announcement came as local and statewide officials are coordinating solutions to halt the flow of fentanyl from the southern border and Montana’s neighboring states.

“We are witnessing a spike in what is believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses within Yellowstone County and the Billings area,” BPD Lt. Matt Lennick wrote in the announcement.

Similar announcements have been made by several law enforcement and public health agencies throughout 2022. Last week, the state Attorney General’s Office declared fentanyl the top public safety threat in Montana. In 2021, 49 people statewide died of overdoses linked to fentanyl, the AG’s Office stated in its announcement. Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby said that as of last week, 47 deaths so far this year were related to fentanyl.

If that data is accurate, nearly 40% of all fatal fentanyl overdoses in Montana so far this year occurred in and around Billings. The illicit opioid has spurred public health and safety alerts ranging from Miles City to the Blackfeet Nation.

Lockerby was one of several officials who spoke last week, including the governor and members of Montana congressional leadership. They urged tighter federal oversight at the U.S. border with Mexico in order to keep cartels from trafficking fentanyl.

The fentanyl reaching Montana starts as raw chemicals shipped from China to Mexico, Gov. Greg Gianforte said. Massive labs operated by cartels then produce the drug, either as a loose powder or pressed into pills for trafficking. Fentanyl can be combined with myriad other substances, including cocaine and meth, to magnify the high it produces. A dose of as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, the Montana State News Bureau reported.

“The dosage on NPF [non-pharmaceutical fentanyl] pills is not regulated, so the user can never be sure of the amount of fentanyl they are ingesting. While fentanyl overdoses can be reversed with naloxone, a higher dose or multiple number of doses per overdose event may be required to revive a patient due to the high potency of NPF,” Lennick wrote in Tuesday’s announcement.

Blue pills, appearing nationwide and pressed to mimic prescription pain meds, have been seized by the thousands during the past two years by Montana law enforcement. Agents with the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task forces reported 111,611 fentanyl “dosage units” seized, which includes pill-sized doses and loose fentanyl powder. Last year ended with 60,577 dosage units seized. Those figures do not include seizures made by state agencies outside of the task force.

“I don’t have any data on what type of fentanyl they are using [in Billings] but I can tell you that the officers on the street and drug units are finding the pressed pills to be extremely popular and are finding them very regularly,” Lennick wrote in an email to the Gazette.

From 2011 through 2020, 102 people in Yellowstone County died due to opioid overdoses, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Although overdose data from 2021 is preliminary and subject to changes, fatal overdoses have steadily increased since 2019, coinciding with and increase in opioid overdose deaths involving synthetic narcotics. Public health officials have noted the jump in coroners noting fentanyl as a cause of death could be due to both the proliferation of the drug, or a rise in awareness about fentanyl among coroners and medical examiners.

Overdoses have occurred among people who have taken fentanyl knowingly and unknowing. An opioid can kill by shutting down the respiratory system, or cause a heart attack due to a drop in heart rate and blood pressure. First responders in Billings have administered life-saving Naxolone 18 times so far this month, according to BPD, in response to 24 overdoses.

The signs of an overdose include shallow breathing or gurgling, pin-point pupils, and cold, blue skin. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services maintains a database of local organizations distributing Naxolone at https://dphhs.mt.gov/amdd/naloxone/.