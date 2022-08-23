Categories
Travel

Florida State could be next in college football realignment trend


College football realignment is in the air again this offseason, and now it appears Florida State is the one looking for a new conference.

School president Richard McCullough recently met with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and let it be known that Florida State is ready for anything.

What he said: “It’s something I’m spending a lot of time on and we’re getting a lot of help. We’re trying to do anything we can to think about how we remain competitive. Florida State is expected to win. We’re going to be very aggressive,” McCullough said.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.