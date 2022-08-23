Free bus pass: State pensioners eligible for travel discount – but who else is?





In England, residents can claim a free bus pass once they reach state pension age, which is 66. However, this retirement threshold is set to rise in the coming years which means some people will have to wait longer. In light of this, Britons will be looking to see who else is eligible for this concession and if they qualify for it some other way.

Various other groups are also entitled to a free bus pass but are unaware they could claim the benefit. Eligible groups include those who have a disability, illness or injury which means they cannot walk long distances. A disabled person's bus pass is available to those who meet certain qualifying criteria set out by the Government. Furthermore, those who are diagnosed as blind, partially sighted, deaf or unable to speak are eligible for this concession.

As well as this, anyone who is unable to use their arms, or does not have arms, can get a free bus pass. Britons who are diagnosed with a learning disability will also be eligible for this travel discount. Universal Credit claimants are not entitled to a free bus pass but can claim a 50 percent discount on their expenses if they are looking for work. People who have been refused a driving licence due to ill health may also have concessions on their travel.

Outside of England, other countries have different eligibility rules when it comes to handing out free bus passes. Notably, the freebie benefit is accessible to all over 60s living in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Under 22s living in Scotland are now able to claim a free bus pass by getting a new National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot NEC. As a result of this, 2.3 million people living in Scotland are now eligible for this travel discount.

Charities such as Age UK actively promote the ways people can find out whether they are entitled to a free bus pass, whether it be through having a disability or being of state pension age The organisation stated: “There’s no central provider of the disabled person’s bus pass. So, to find out if you’re eligible and where to apply, get in touch with your local council. “It can also be worth contacting individual transport operators to see if they offer discounts. “For example, National Express offers Coachcards to older or disabled customers, which cost £12.50 and save you a third on your travel across the year.”

Age UK also outlined how the Freedom Pass scheme also acts for many as a free bus pass, as well as other concessions on other public transport options. Age UK added: “Freedom Passes give London residents free travel in the city – including trams, National Rail services, the Underground, river services and buses – and free local bus journeys nationally. “If you live in London, you can apply for a Freedom Pass if you’ve reached state pension age or have a disability. “If you’re over 60 but under state pension age and you live in London, you can get a special Oyster card for free travel in the city.”