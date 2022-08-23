Genealogical Society hosting history of Red River Revival

The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will be presenting the history of the Red River Revival on Saturday.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the West Kentucky Dream Center, 1140 W. Noel Avenue.

Steven Ray, the program chair for the genealogical society, said the program will not be long. Just over an hour long.

“We just feel like it will be an informational, educational tool, and we are hoping that we have a nice crowd,” he said.

The lesson is a video of Evelyn Richardson talking about the Red River Revival. Ray said before COVID-19 hit Madisonville, he and Michael Knight started talking about the three great revivals, the Red River, Muddy River, and Gasper River.

“We went to [Richardson] and asked her if she would consent to letting us video her at all three places,” he said.

With the help of Harris Funeral Home, Allen & Patty Davis, Covenant Community Church, Slaughters Christian Church, and Hopkins County Genealogical Society, they were able to hire a videographer to record the history Richardson told.

“We now have all three sites with Richardson sitting at the sites describing the history,” said Ray. “If you like history and if you like religious history, you will really love the feel of Red River.”

Richardson and Glenda Clark, author of “A Table in the Frontier: Pioneers, Protestants & the Presence of God: Amazing Events and Astonishing First-Hand Accounts of the Second Great Awakening in Kentucky and Tennessee,” will hold a question and answer session at the end of the video

Ray said they have heard from people all over who plan on visiting Saturday to hear about the Red River Revival. He said someone very interested in attending is Dr. Alicetyne Turley, who lives near Cane Ridge and has heard about Cane Ridge Revival.

“If it had not been for Red River, there would not have been a Cane Ridge,” said Ray.

The genealogical society plans to start with the Red River Revival and show the other two revivals later.

For more information, call the genealogical society at 270-327-1876. Copies of Clark’s book will be for sale at the event.