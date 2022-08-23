Genshin Impact new character Candace revealed

Genshin Impact’s new character has officially been revealed today by developer miHoYo, just ahead of the upcoming version 3.1 release. Candace, the Guardian of Aaru village is the next addition to the large Genshin Impact character pool and brings with her a connection to the newest region of the gacha MMORPG, Sumeru.

Looking to take inspiration from Egyptian lore, Candace was rumoured to be a four-star hydro polearm character — a rumour that gained weight with today’s reveal from the developer. We were given few points of information with the tweet by the Genshin Impact developer, but even they were enough to set the player base into a fervor. The solid points of interest were:

Candace

Golden Vow

Guardian of Aaru Village

Hydro

Sagitta Scutum

As well as Candace, we’ve also been given some additional information on the other two characters coming to Genshin with update 3.1. First, we have the five-star, Electro-attuned polearm aficionado named Cyno. We also have a character named Nilou, a Hydro-attuned sword wielder who was first hinted at in the Sumeru tease video.

Three new Genshin Impact characters coming with 3.1 and the new region, Sumeru, coming with the 3.0 release ‘The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings’ should see the upcoming months filled with new content for players to get their teeth into. The 3.0 update releases on 24 August in Europe, with a pre-installation being available the night before.

Of red sands and glimmering gold, her vow to defend stands strong. ◆ Candace

◆ Golden Vow

◆ Guardian of Aaru Village

◆ Hydro

◆ Sagitta Scutum#GenshinImpact #Candace pic.twitter.com/ah8ioTehPi — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

That’s everything there is to know about Candace and the other new characters joining Genshin Impact in upcoming game updates. To get your hands on a free Collei check out this Genshin Impact Graven Innocence event, and I suppose once you have her on your roster, it might be worth reading the best Genshin Impact Collei build. Not much use in owning the character if you can’t use her effectively, know what I mean?