Get one of the best-sounding earbuds with $70 off right now!

When it comes to earbuds most people immediately think about Samsung and Apple, maybe Sony if they’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, there are other brands out there that tick all the boxes and then some!

Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand – the sound specialists from the UK are responsible for recording and mixing some of the most successful albums of a band called Beatles. Yep, “The” Beatles.

Now, several decades later, the brand has come up with a couple of consumer products and you don’t have to visit Abbey Road Studios to hear the sound. After the successful PX7 headphones, the company launched the PI5 truly wireless earbuds, and they’re just great.

Before we delve into more details, let’s just mention the deal real quick. Right now, you can get a pair for just $179.99, and that’s $70 down from the original price. Now let’s see what that kind of money is getting you.

For starters – the sound – these earbuds use a custom-developed 9.3mm driver, which produces a balanced and natural sound. The design is also awesome, very professional and quality looking.

Onboard you’ll find hybrid noise canceling technology – the earbuds adapt to your surroundings, monitoring the noise around you and automatically adjust the ANC level. The microphones in these earbuds are also top notch – the Clear Voice Communication v2 technology provides great call quality so you don’t miss anything during your calls.

Last but not least, the Bowers & Wilkins PI5 are IP54 rated, so you can take them for a spin to the gym or outside without any concerns. Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa are all supported, and you have AptX and Bluetooth 5.0 as well.

Don’t wait too long, because this great model may soon return to its original $250 price.