Great Gift Ideas For Call Of Duty Fans

Whatever the occasion, the right gaming gift can go a long way to showing a friend or family member that you understand and respect their passion for these virtual worlds and the creators that power them. Birthdays, anniversaries, leaving presents – you can tick those boxes with any of the below recommendations for the Call of Duty fan in your life.

Official Warzone Glasses

Official Call of Duty: Warzone Gaming Glasses

Sometimes you want to wear your support for one of your favourite games without the rest of the world necessarily acknowledging it – and that’s where items such as these official Call of Duty: Warzone gaming glasses come in. With subtle branding on a sleek Aviator frame design, these are shades you slide on and then it’s a case of if you know, you know. An official Activision product, these glasses have yellow-tinted lenses to ease digital screen eye strain and also increase contrast perception.

Call of Duty Badge Set

Pin Kings Call of Duty Badge Set

Zombies has long been a big, big part of CoD play – and these badges are inspired by that mode, with designs based on the in-game drinks brands Tombstone soda and PHD Flopper. This is an official Call of Duty product engineered and designed by Numskull – and two other sets of designs are available on the site, if you follow the link below. These badges are made of enamel and have plastic fasteners so you don’t spear yourself – generally a good thing. These look great on a jacket or a backpack, and are another item where if you know, you know.

Warzone Charging Cable

Official Call of Duty: Warzone LED Micro USB Cable

Charging cables: we all need them, but they don’t need to be boring. This 1.5-metre lead will not only keep your (micro USB-compatible) controllers and other devices powered up, but it lights up while doing so in a very attractive sparkling blue thanks to its built-in LEDs. You can sync, play and charge all at once with this officially licensed Activision product, designed and engineered by Numskull; and its tangle-resistant and highly durable design has an 8,000-plus bend lifespan.

Warzone Wall/Desk Lamp

Official Call of Duty: Warzone Gulag 3D Desk Lamp

If a charge lead alone isn’t enough illumination for your Call of Duty sessions, how’s this very on-brand lighting solution? This premium 3D-moulded lamp is officially licensed from Activision and designed by Numskull, and is powered either by three AAA batteries or via a micro-USB cable. Its pop-out design makes for a striking addition to any gaming set-up, and the lamp can be affixed to a wall or positioned on your desk. It’s a bright idea (groan) for any CoD-lover in your life.

Call of Duty Christmas Jumper

Official Call of Duty Monkey Bomb Christmas Jumper

Show your family your true gaming colours around Christmas dinner with this official Activision/Call of Duty jumper, which isn’t as ugly as some of these seasonal sweaters can be (but sure is loud). It has a knitted (not printed!) design, and the can’t-miss-it Monkey Bomb at the centre of the top is surrounded by suitably frosty details. Made from premium-quality yarn and available in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL, its patterning extends to the back where you’ll find the Call of Duty branding written across the shoulders as if it’s the name of a Premier League centre-back. Comfy, Christmassy and also sorta, kinda, a little bit violent – what more can any CoD fan want?