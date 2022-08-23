Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview

In the interview, Harry talked about fame, music, and even some more sensitive topics — specifically, the queerbaiting allegations that have surfaced online over the last several years.
For those unfamiliar, dictionary.com describes “queerbaiting” as “an attempt to take advantage of and capitalize on the appearance or implication of LGBTQ+ relationships without actually having real LGBTQ+ representation.”
The accusations stem from Harry’s androgynous style, as well as his tight-lipped approach to his personal romantic life.
The interviewer said that Harry found the arguments about how he identifies “silly.”
“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,'” Harry said. “I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone.”
“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”
“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer and protecting it and holding it back,” Harry said. “It’s not a case of, ‘I’m not telling you [because] I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not, ‘Oh, this is mine and it’s not yours.'”
He added, “It’s ‘Who cares?’ Does that make sense? It’s just ‘Who cares?'”
Harry continued, “Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No.”
So there you have it. Read the full Rolling Stone piece here, and let me know your thoughts about this in the comments below!
Source link