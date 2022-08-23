“I’m used to this and I love it” – Erling Haaland reveals he always had ‘a go at’ Manchester United fans back in Norway 

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland has admitted he enjoys the banter with Manchester United fans, revealing that he always had a go at United fans back in Norway.

Having proven his mettle at Borussia Dortmund (86 goals in 89 games), Haaland joined Manchester City for a €60 million fee earlier this summer. Courtesy of his father Alf-Inge Haaland’s three-season spell at City, the Norway international seemingly inherited the feeling of bitterness between the two big Manchester clubs.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Haaland spoke about his cherished rivalry with Manchester United fans, disclosing that he used to fight for City’s honor even back in Norway. He said:

“Look, it’s all about banter and I enjoy that. I’ve already met some United supporters here in the city, and we’re always joking with each other. It’s about not taking everything too seriously.

“There are a lot of United fans in my home town in Norway, so I’ve always had to have a go at them. I’m used to this and I love it. Don’t take things too seriously. I want to be able to talk a bit like the fans, otherwise it gets a bit boring, doesn’t it?”

Haaland has hit the ground running for the Cityzens in the Premier League, scoring thrice in three appearances so far this season. All eyes will be on the intimidating center-forward when the two clubs meet in the first Manchester derby of the season at the Etihad Stadium on October 2.

Erling Haaland jokes about meeting Manchester United ace Jadon Sancho in secret

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho demonstrated a telepathic connection during their time together (between January 2020 and July 2021) at Borussia Dortmund. The former teammates now find themselves in opposing camps, part of an epic rivalry.

It took Erling Haaland 3 games to equal Jadon Sancho’s Premier League goal tally It took Erling Haaland 3 games to equal Jadon Sancho’s Premier League goal tally 👀 https://t.co/jo90mgcgkZ

Haaland stated that he had a great on and off-field relationship with Manchester United’s Sancho, joking that they would now have to meet in secret due to the fierce rivalry. The Norwegian sharpshooter said:

“Jadon Sancho and I had a great connection on and off the pitch at Dortmund.

“He plays for the other lot now though, so maybe we’ll have to meet in secret!”

Sancho, who joined the Red Devils last summer, was on the scoresheet in Monday’s (August 22) 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. He has thus far played 41 games for the Mancunians across competitions since July 2021, recording six goals and three assists.

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty