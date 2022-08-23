Is ‘Alone’ on Netflix? How to Watch Every Season of the Show

Sorry Netflix subscribers, only one season of Alone is available on the streaming giant. However, it is easy to get access to all nine seasons of the adventure reality TV show. The History Channel series follows the daily life of 10 participants as they survive alone in the wilderness with a small amount of survival equipment. Take a look at how you can watch every season of Alone, including the two spinoffs: Alone: Frozen and Alone: The Skills Challenge.

How to watch ‘Alone’ Seasons 1 through 8

The first eight seasons of Alone are available for streaming on the History Channel website, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with a subscription. Only Alone Season 8 is available for streaming on Netflix. All nine Alone seasons are available on Prime Video and iTunes. The first eight seasons are also available for purchase on VUDU.