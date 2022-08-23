Lady Sarah Chatto broke royal wedding tradition with innovative tiara

Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones finally married artist and actor Daniel Chatto in 1994 after several years of dating, tying the knot at St Stephen Walbrook. Despite being the Queen’s niece, Sarah’s nuptials were very low-key and her stunning wedding ensemble was equally understated.
On her wedding day, Sarah wore a simple white gown with corset detailing designed by Jasper Conran.
She carried a bouquet of white blooms, and on her head was a traditional white bridal veil held in place by a stunning tiara.
Traditionally, the Queen lends royal brides a diadem from her private collection for their wedding days.
But Lady Sarah opted to wear a brand new tiara which was made by Wartski, especially for the wedding.
READ MORE: Lady Sarah pays tribute to Princess Margaret with earrings at Ascot
The Snowdon Floral Tiara is comprised of several floral elements, and Sarah added a touch of foliage to it to complete the look.
While the Snowdon Floral Tiara was a new piece of jewellery, it had its links to the marriage of Sarah’s parents, Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon.
Antony had gifted Margaret three floral diamond brooches in 1960 to mark their wedding that year.
These brooches were amalgamated to create the stunning headwear their only daughter wore on her wedding day 34 years later.
Meghan picked the elegant Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara, an Art Deco-inspired piece commissioned by the Queen’s paternal grandmother, Queen Mary.
Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice both wore Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara on their respective big days, which was famously the tiara worn by then Princess Elizabeth on her wedding day in 1947.
Another royal bride who broke wedding tradition was Lady Diana Spencer, who wore the Spencer Tiara on her wedding day in 1981.
Diana chose to wear her aristocratic family’s heirloom just like her elder sisters had done on their wedding days, instead of wearing a tiara from the royal collection.
Source link