Lady Sarah Chatto broke royal wedding tradition with innovative tiara

Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones finally married artist and actor Daniel Chatto in 1994 after several years of dating, tying the knot at St Stephen Walbrook. Despite being the Queen’s niece, Sarah’s nuptials were very low-key and her stunning wedding ensemble was equally understated.

On her wedding day, Sarah wore a simple white gown with corset detailing designed by Jasper Conran.

She carried a bouquet of white blooms, and on her head was a traditional white bridal veil held in place by a stunning tiara.

Traditionally, the Queen lends royal brides a diadem from her private collection for their wedding days.

But Lady Sarah opted to wear a brand new tiara which was made by Wartski, especially for the wedding.

