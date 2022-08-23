M25 chaos as ‘Just Stop Oil’ eco mobs BLOCKS major road in Essex – police swoop in





The eco protesters headed to the motorway in Grays in the early hours of this morning but were stopped from causing further travel chaos when they were detained by officers. Footage shows some 10 activists sitting in the road at the Navigator terminals and preventing lorries from being able to pass through. A number of them had glued their hands to the tarmac, with specialist officers brought in to unstick them safely.

Police quickly arrived on the scene and removed several of the protesters from the road. Several of them – who were holding orange banners plastered with “Just Stop Oil” – were arrested by Essex Police. Essex Police said they have arrested 20 people “following reports of disruption at three locations in Thurrock this morning”. Reports began flowing in shortly after 6am relating to people causing problems in St Clements Way, Chafford Hundred railway station, and an industrial site at Askew Farm Lane.

The force said: “Officers have acted quickly and arrested 20 people following reports of disruption at three locations in Thurrock this morning (Tuesday 23 August). “We received reports from just after 6am onwards relating to people causing disruption in St Clements Way, Chafford Hundred railway station, and an industrial site at Askew Farm Lane. “So far 20 people have been arrested – 10 at the site in St Clements Way and eight at Chafford Hundred Railway Station. “At the site in Askew Farm Lane, we are responding to reports of people at height and this may require specialist equipment to bring them down safely. Two people have been arrested there.”

This comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps launched a furious attack against Just Stop Oil protesters and accused them of putting lives “at risk” by inflicting travel chaos for motorists. Earlier this month, the senior minister took to Twitter to warn the Government will “not stand by” and allow protesters to breach injunctions. He wrote: “Just Stop Oil protesters have been served with a National Highways injunction which covers the M25, and could face imprisonment or fines if they breach it by blocking the roads again. “We will not stand by while lives are put at risk and roads are ground to a halt.”

Essex Police Inspector Stuart Austin said: “We are working to resolve these situations as quickly and safely for all those involved. “We have plans in place to deal with incidents like these and have acted swiftly to deal with them and make 18 arrests so far. “We are focussed on keeping the county moving and keeping you safe. “Road disruption is currently minimal and I’d like to thank local drivers, workers, and business for their patience. “I want to be clear: policing is not anti-protest but we must intervene where there is a risk to life or where laws are being broken.”