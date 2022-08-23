Manifest S04 Announcements Coming “Very Soon”: Netflix’s Jinny Howe

|

If you’re reading this, then I know two things. First, you’re a big fan of Jeff Rake‘s Manifest who’s waiting patiently for the series to return for its 20-episode, fourth & final season on Netflix (the show’s new home). Second, this Saturday is August 28. That means it’s 8/28. Which means… yup… 828 Day. So we’re guessing you’re expecting some big news and maybe a teaser to be dropped in honor of the “holiday.” Netflix’s Head of Drama, Development, Jinny Howe, can’t say on the record whether that will happen or not, but Howe did tell Deadline Hollywood that “a couple of announcements” should be making their way to fans “very soon.” As for the show finding a home on the streaming service, Howe sees it as more of a fit for the streamer than some might think.

“I think ‘Manifest’ is a really fun show that has so many different entry points and such a great ensemble of characters. It might be a show that you wouldn’t have normally expected from Netflix drama, but for us, it just feels like a best-in-class, hybrid, character driven-procedural show,” Howe explained. “For me, the thing that I really love is watching how many different conversations, fans spending all the time talking about how the show’s going to end, and how people go back and re-watch for clues; all of that is really a lot of fun, and I think really drives more and more people to watch the show.” But what if the season does really well? Could there be a Lucifer-like additional season in the mix? “That is the plan currently [ending with Season 4], at least in terms of whether there will be a satisfying resolution going into the season. By the end of the season, we’ll deliver some answers that’s really, all the questions will be answered,” explained. Now here’s a look back at the sneak preview that was released earlier this summer during Netflix’s Geeked Week that finds Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) searching through some storage containment units. What could go wrong… right? What’s that? Everything? Well…

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.