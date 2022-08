McCook tennis players compete with ice cream at Red-White

McCook High tennis players Jonny Frank (above) and Kaiden Porter (below) both handle smooth returns during the annual Red-White tennis team scrimmage on Friday. The Bison are hosting their McCook Invitational on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Courtesy Photos

McCOOK, Neb. — Results from McCook High’s Red-White tennis team scrimmage on Friday which also featured ice cream sandwiches and popsicles for fans.

Bison Courts

Court 1 Evan Humphrey /Lincoln Michaelis over Nathaniel Miller/ Jonny Frank 7-6 (7-3)

Courtesy Photo

Court 2 Payton Dellevoet/Joel Miller over Kaiden Porter/Reid Loop 6-2

Court 3 Mykuh Hanson/Aaron Frank over Caleb Shaw/Blayzon Mooney 7-6(10-5)

Court 4 Landon Kmoch/Sutton LaBrie over Asher Long/Trevor Nokes 6-2

Court 5 Spencer Schliep/Jalen Collicott over Carter Hartwell/ Andrew Pochop 7-5

Court 6 Truman Hancock/Hudson Dellevoet over Tysen Baker/Max Proehl 6-2

Elks Park Courts

Court 1 Sam Hoyt/ Asa Long over Josiah Donelan/Isaiah Powers 6-4

Court 2 Layton Winters/ Wyatt Felzien over Isaac Crayton/Grady Reiemennschneider 6-3

Court 3 Isaac Crayton over Mason Roth 6-4

Red/White Scrimmage 2022-Round 2

Bison Courts

Court 1 Evan / Lincoln vs Payton / Joel 7-6 (7-4)

Court 2 Mykuh / Aaron vs Kaiden / Reid 6-0

Court 3 Caleb / Blayzon vs Landon / Sutton 6-2.

Court 4 Asher / Trevor vs Spencer / Jalen 6-4

Court 5 Carter / Andrew vs Truman / Hudson 6-2

Court 6 Nathaniel vs Jonny 6-4

Elks Park Courts

Court 1 Tysen / Max vs Sam / Asa 7-6 (10-8)

Court 2 Josiah / Isaiah vs Layton / Wyatt 7-6 (10-6)

Court 3 Grady vs Mason 6-4

The McCook Bison will get their season started at home on Saturday with an annual McCook Invitational set for 9 a.m.

Watch for more details including team photos for all McCook High teams this fall.