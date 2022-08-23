Meghan Markle Recounted The Terrifying Moment That Baby Archie’s Room Caught Fire In 2019

Meghan Markle is opening up about a scary close call involving her child, Archie, from a few years back.
On the first episode of her new Archetypes podcast, Meghan revealed that Archie’s room caught fire while she and Prince Harry were on a trip to South Africa in 2019 — and he was supposed to be sleeping in that very room at the time.
Meghan explained that the incident occurred shortly after she gave a speech in the South African township of Nyanga.
“There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls,” Meghan recalled, “and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say, ‘There’s been a fire at the residence.’”
“What?” she recalled saying in response. “‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.’ What?”
Luckily, Archie wasn’t in the room at the time — but the way Meghan tells the story, it really was a stroke of luck.
“[His nanny] was supposed to put Archie down for his nap, and she just said, ‘You know what? Let me just go get a snack downstairs,'” she said.
“She was from Zimbabwe, and we loved that she would always tie him on her…back with a mud cloth, and her instinct was like, ‘Let me just bring him with me before I put him down.’”
“In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire.”
Luckily, even though there was no smoke detector where Meghan’s family was staying, someone smelled smoke and was able to put out the fire in time.
“Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway, [they] went in, fire extinguished,” she said. “He was supposed to be sleeping in there.”
Source link