“However, you will get the offer on a new joint account, as long as you have not shared a FlexDirect account with that person before.”

Furthermore, Nationwide also has an enticing switching incentive for those hoping to put extra cash in their back pocket.

Those who are not yet Nationwide members could get £100 for switching to a FlexDirect account.

Existing Nationwide members could get £125, in a move the building society describes as “giving back”.