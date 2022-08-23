New Call of Duty Game Mode Could Be Launching Alongside Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could be getting a new game mode at launch that was previously only expected to be available for Modern Warfare 2 owners.

Alongside the highly anticipated remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, another release that fans of the iconic shooter franchise are looking forward to is the launch of Warzone 2. Call of Duty: Warzone is the free-to-play battle royale version of the traditional Call of Duty formula, allowing for fast gunplay mixed in with an open map, giving players time to gear up and get ready before they face another squad. Warzone has proven to be incredibly popular in the years following its launch, leading to further anticipation for its sequel.

Now, fans have a reveal and alleged release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and as that day approaches, many are discovering some more details about the upcoming battle royale, including the addition of a game mode that was previously believed to be only a part of Modern Warfare 2. However, on the ESRB listing for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the new DMZ game mode has been referenced, leading fans to speculate that it will be included with the game at launch.

DMZ is reportedly a game mode inspired by the successful FPS Escape From Tarkov. Full details on how the mode will play haven’t been revealed yet, and Activision hasn’t even confirmed that DMZ will be coming at all. However, the new Call of Duty game mode was leaked in late 2021. At the time, many expected that it would be coming to the premium Modern Warfare 2, rather than the free-to-play Warzone. With no reference to DMZ in the former’s ESRB rating though, it seems DMZ may be a Warzone 2 exclusive game mode.





Currently, as Activision has not yet confirmed the inclusion of DMZ in either upcoming Call of Duty release, fans can only wait and see whether the new game mode will make its way into the titles. Hopefully, gamers won’t be in the dark until the launch date about whether DMZ will be included. Activison has a big Call of Duty event planned for mid-September, where it will unveil the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and a ton of other details about both that title and Warzone 2.

At one point, some were concerned that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 wouldn’t release in 2022. However, it seems Activision is fully expecting a launch in the coming months, and this will likely mean a whole host of gameplay footage and more will be shown at the aforementioned September showcase. Hopefully, this can include some DMZ gameplay too.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in development.

