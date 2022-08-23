Premium Bonds: Millions of prizes left unclaimed – how to check





Every month there are millions of Britons who receive the happy news that they have won a prize through their Premium Bonds investment. The August 2022 prize draw saw 4,851,791 prizes worth £138,680,375 get handed out to bond holders. The two £1million jackpot winners came from Dorset and Buckinghamshire with the winning bond numbers being 469BR534389 and 155HJ070561 respectively.

The Dorset winner bought their winning bond in August 2021 and held £45,000 in Premium Bonds. The Buckinghamshire winner held around £22,875 in bonds and purchased their winning number in April 2009. Britons in these counties may feel gutted that their number didn’t bag them a prize in August. However, NS&I has urged people to check as there were thousands of prizes that remain unclaimed from over the last 65 years. READ MORE: Universal Credit: When you can expect second cost of living payment

In Dorset, NS&I revealed that there was 27,649 unclaimed prizes worth around £927,825. The largest unclaimed prize is £10,000 and was from the November 2019 prize draw and the oldest unclaimed prize in Dorset is from February 1964 with a value of £25. In Buckinghamshire, there were 31,531 unclaimed prizes with a total value of £1,083,425. The largest unclaimed prize is worth £25,000 and is from the September 2020 prize draw.

Fortunately, all unclaimed prizes are retained by the group until the winner gets in touch with them. To check if someone has won a prize in the latest monthly draw or a previous one, people can use the NS&I online prize checker from the second working day of the month. To check on the Bonds online, a person will need their unique holder’s number. This can be found on a person’s bond record or by logging into their account on the NS&I website.

It will have either nine of ten digits, or be an eight digit number with a letter at the end. According to MoneySavingExpert, as of November 2021 there were more than two million unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes. The unclaimed bonds had a total value of almost £75million. The NS&I state that the “best way” to ensure that prizes do not go unclaimed is for customers to have the prize paid directly into their bank account or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds. More than nine out of 10 prizes are now paid this way.