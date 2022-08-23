Reality show challenges struggling couples to leak their sex tapes as a relationship coach reviews them

A new ‘reality show’ or docuseries (call it whatever you want) that has already premiered on Discovery+ challenges struggling couples to leak their sex tapes as a relationship coach reviews them.

Ya, you can read that again.

The streaming platform released the first three episodes of the series titled ‘Good Sex’ on August 19.

As the series unfolds over the weeks, a relationship coach named Caitlin V Neal will help different sets of couples with their intimacy issues.

Caitlin has reportedly spent more than ten years helping men with erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and pleasuring women.

As part of the series, couples are challenged to record their intimate moments and watch them back with Caitlin, whose duty is to review them and discuss with the couple where things went wrong.

Needless to say, the show is not completely X-rated as only snippets of videos of the couples are presented to the audience, with the intimate parts obscured.

“After a decade of coaching, I have found that what clients tell me is going on in the bedroom, is not the full story. So I’ve come up with a radical approach. I’ve asked my clients to put cameras in their bedrooms,” Caitlin said in the trailer of the series.

In an interiew with New York Post, Caitlin said her goal is to ‘find a neutral and compassionate base’ for each couple.

