Schitt’s Creek Star Joins Fan-Favorite Netflix Series

By Vic Medina

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has found his next gig, and it’s with one of the biggest shows on Netflix. The Emmy winner has joined the cast of Sex Education ahead of its upcoming fourth season, which is currently in production in Wales, with no release date set. According to Cinemablend, the role is part of a deal Levy signed last year with the streaming service, which will have him star in and create content, including a new romantic comedy currently in production. His role marks his first on-screen TV acting role since Schitt’s Creek ended in 2020.

According to a press release from Netflix, Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a “cult author” and tutor at Wallace University in the United States, where Maeve (Emma Mackey) is now attending. Meanwhile, Otis (Asa Butterfield) is now attending Cavendish Sixth Form College, after Moordale Secondary closed its doors. The school has its own sex therapist, which may cause issues for Otis, who is also trying to work on a long-distance relationship with Maeve. Levy’s character will likely cause some sort from friction on that front, and while it seems like a far cry from playing David Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Levy’s impressive acting range should put him right at home in the popular dramedy. Among the other cast members returning for Sex Education season four are Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro. Joining the cast are Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

Despite being the son of Eugene Levy, the 39-year-old Dan Levy didn’t actively seek a career in acting until the last decade or so. His first acting role was actually as an uncredited extra in a 2005 Kelly Clarkson music video. His first major acting roles were in 2009, playing the character Robbie in the TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation and the TV movie Degrassi Goes Hollywood. He acted in movies like Admission and Stage Fright, but his breakthrough role on Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father in 2015, put him on the A-list. His other acting credits include Modern Family, Happiest Season, and Q-Force. His next big project, besides Sex Education, is a reality game show called The Big Brunch which he created and will host. The show will feature a Shark Tank vibe, wherein chefs share their business dreams and compete for a life-altering prize. Although a network has not been announced, it will likely go to Netflix, based on his development deal with them.

With its final season, Schitt’s Creek cleaned up at the 2020 Primetime Emmys, winning nine awards in total. That included Outstanding Comedy Series and sweeping the top comedy acting categories, including Lead Actor (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy) and Supporting Actor (Dan Levy). The show produced 80 episodes across six seasons. The entire series is currently available to stream on Netflix.