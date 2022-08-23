Schoolgirl, 9, killed in ‘abhorrent’ Liverpool shooting as police launch urgent manhunt

Merseyside Police launched an investigation following a “tragic fatal shooting” on August 22. The shooting in Dovecot resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl, who has not been identified, after she suffered a gunshot injury to the chest.

A man reportedly burst into the house on Kingsheat Avenue in Dovecot and fired a number of shots before fleeing the scene.

A man inside the home suffered a number of gunshots to his body, while a woman was shot in the hand.

Both are currently in hospital.

The young girl was also taken to hospital, but could not be saved, and died a short while later.

Police arrived on the scene at 10pm after receiving reports of gunfire.

Police, including officers with sniffer dogs, are hunting for the gunman and have cordoned off a large area.

Merseyside Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

