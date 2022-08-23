Schoolgirl, 9, killed in ‘abhorrent’ Liverpool shooting as police launch urgent manhunt

Merseyside Police launched an investigation following a “tragic fatal shooting” on August 22. The shooting in Dovecot resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl, who has not been identified, after she suffered a gunshot injury to the chest.
A man reportedly burst into the house on Kingsheat Avenue in Dovecot and fired a number of shots before fleeing the scene.
A man inside the home suffered a number of gunshots to his body, while a woman was shot in the hand.
Both are currently in hospital.
The young girl was also taken to hospital, but could not be saved, and died a short while later.
Police arrived on the scene at 10pm after receiving reports of gunfire.
Police, including officers with sniffer dogs, are hunting for the gunman and have cordoned off a large area.
Merseyside Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.
“Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time.
“No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.
“This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.
“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.
“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night.”
The force, who have cordoned off the area, also revealed an investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out.
“Whatever will be next?”
Another labelled the shooting “F***ing disgusting”.
Some commenters observed the killing had taken place on the 15th anniversary of the death of Rhys Jones, a boy who was killed aged 11 walking home from football practice in Liverpool.
The Police have appealed to anyone with information to DM @merpolccor call @crimestoppersuk on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22nd August.
