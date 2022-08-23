State pension forecast explained: How to see if you can boost your retirement savings

Britons are encouraged to check their state pension forecast if they are nearing retirement.

If people are not on track to receive the full amount, it may be worth considering topping up any gaps.

Buying voluntary Class 3 National Insurance contributions can help individuals top up their state pension if they have gaps in their record.

People need 35 years of National Insurance contributions to qualify for the full new state pension, which is worth £185.15 a week.

To qualify for any state pension at all, people need 10 years of National Insurance contributions.