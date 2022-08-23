State pension payments to exceed £200 a week next year – ‘Astronomical!’

“Nonetheless, it would be extremely divisive to break the triple-lock pledge again on the basis of an unexpected rise in inflation – particularly with a general election on the horizon”

The finance expert broke down how much the basic and new state pensions will go up by if the triple lock is reintroduced.

He added: “Currently, the basic state pension is worth £141.85 per week (£7,376.20 per year), while the new state pension pays £185.15 per week (£9,627.80 per year).

“If inflation in September hits 13 percent, this implies the basic state pension would rise by £18.45 to £160.30 per week (£8,335.60 per year), while the new state pension would rise by £24.10 to £209.25 per week (£10,881 per year).”