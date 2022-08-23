Sturgeon humiliated as binmen strikes in Edinburgh causing ‘international embarrassment’





Edinburgh is currently facing ongoing bin strikes as workers demand pay increases to keep up with the current cost of living crisis. The strikes have come during Edinburgh’s busiest time of year as the Scottish capital is a worldwide tourist destination in August due to the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.+

Last Thursday, Edinburgh’s waste workers walked out after reflecting a “pathetic” 3.5 percent pay increase. Workers were offered a five percent increase on Friday but the union Unite rejected the offer as they say it’s not clear what this offer would mean for their lowest paid members. Alison Maclean, a Unite representative, said: “While the 5 percent offer is an improvement, it is important to emphasise that it comes at a time when the broader retail price index has now hit a 40-year high at 12.3 percent. “Unite’s local government committee will urgently consider this latest offer. At this juncture, the strikes for next week continue as planned.”

The Scottish Government’s Culture Secretary Angus Roberttson has blamed the Labour-run Edinburgh council and their “unofficial coalition” for the “disgusting blight on the city for its residents and tourists, just as thousands are here for the festivals”. The Scottish Labour Party currently runs Edinburgh Council as a minority administration with help from the Liberal Democrat and Conservative parties. Mr Roberttson has said the council delayed making a five percent pay offer for the waste workers despite being handed extra funds by the Scottish Government. He said the people of Edinburgh “deserved better” and that the original 3.5 pay offer was “a slap in the face”. Cosla, the organisation representing the local government, said it had a productive meeting with trade unions on Tuesday, but unions say they are a “long way” from an agreement. READ MORE: EU ‘should’ help Sturgeon’s independence dream with Covid fund

Conservative MSP Miles Brigss has said the Scottish Government must intervene in order to prevent “international embarrassment” for Scotland. He said: “The rubbish piling up on our streets risks damaging our city’s reputation. These annual festivals are supposed to be a source of pride, not humiliation. “The SNP Government must get around the table and fix this before it’s too late. They cannot stand by and watch while a situation that they created by giving councils a poor funding settlement spirals out of control.” Pictures of rubbish piling up on the streets of Edinburgh have gone viral on social media. User @sian_traynor said: “Only a few days into the Edinburgh bin strikes and don’t think I’ve ever seen Grassmarket looking like this.” Another commentator, @wgsaraband, said: “Walked through Edinburgh’s city centre and yes, there’s garbage everywhere, especially in the areas packed with tourists.” DON’T MISS:

Sturgeon nightmare: School and nursery staff vote to strike [REPORT]

Row erupts as neighbour blocks woman from own garden with BIN WALL [INSIGHT]

Five children taken to hospital after horror crash in Glasgow [BREAKING]

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she hopes the improved pay offer will help end the “disruption” in Edinburgh as Scotland’s capital is the “centre of the cultural world.” She said: “We’ve provided more resources to local authorities to try to facilitate a fairer pay deal and I’m glad to see that C has now put on the table a 5 percent pay offer and I hope that now paves the way to these issues being resolved.” Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Local Government, Shona Robison said: “As the employers, these pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities and unions – the Scottish government has no formal role. “However, throughout discussions, we have sought to work collaboratively with Cosla while providing full transparency around our financial position.” The strikes are expected to end on Monday, August 30, the same day the Edinburgh festival is set to close.