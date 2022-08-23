Supermarkets’ are confusing price policies costing costumers more

Which? demands chains make their offers clearer, insisting unit pricing is an important tool for people. Some versions of the same product can cost up to three-and-a-half times more per unit, the research revealed.

Which? found 72 percent of people could not work out the cheapest buy in a range of supermarket items.

The study tracked for three months the prices of 10 popular groceries, including Coca-Cola, own-label semi-skimmed milk, Dairy Milk chocolate, Nescafe coffee and Weetabix at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

In one example at Tesco, up to 17 different-sized versions of Coca-Cola were available with prices varying between 11p and 50p per 100ml.

That is 346 percent more for a shopper who buys four 250ml glass bottles at £5 than one who picks up a 1.5-litre bottle at £1.68.

The price per 100ml of own-brand semi-skimmed milk varied between 6p and 13p at Morrisons – that is 133 percent more for a shopper choosing a 500ml bottle at 65p than one picking a 2.27-litre one at £1.27.

The watchdog also visited branches of nine major supermarket stores – Aldi, Asda, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose – and found a multitude of problems with unit pricing.