Sussex Green Living host Climate Change events for Big Green Week

This September, Sussex Green Living are organising a series of events to support the campaign, as part of the UK’s biggest ever celebration of community action to tackle climate change.

All events will help people save money, reduce waste and help the cost-of-living crisis.

On Saturday, September 24 the Sussex Green Hub will focus on food waste. Horsham Community Fridge will be distributing food items, Transition Horsham will be giving advice on preserving food and Cape of Good Hope for Horsham will allow visitors to get creative with a collaborative community sewing project.

DM21091850a.jpg. Sussex Green Living roadshow, Bishopric, Horsham. Carrie Cort. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

On Sunday, September 25, the Green Dreams Community Food and Green Spaces Festival will be held from 10.30am-4pm. This event will bring together local community and social enterprise groups. Sussex Green Living will be there with the Bright New Future Roadshow.

Also on Sunday 25, the Youth Eco Forum will be hosting a free new member taster evening aimed at 14-18 year olds via Zoom.

Arundel Town Council will be hosting an event titled ‘Reversing the causes of climate change’ on Tuesday, 27.

Green Film Fest for Horsham is a month of environmentally focus films and talks to challenge, educate and inspire us. It launches with the documentary ‘Kiss the Ground’ screening in the Christs Hospital Theatre.

On Saturday, October 1 the Treasure, Safeguard and Care for Creation conference will hear from Environmentalist Nicola Peel and Vicar Reverend Dr Richard Coldicott.